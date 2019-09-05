Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Cubesmart (CUBE); As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted by $556,884 Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 1.46M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5.52 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 229,436 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 284,549 shares. 10,700 were reported by Moors Cabot. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 6,475 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 18,304 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 34,659 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sit Associates reported 5,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 0.31% stake. Argent Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ci Inc accumulated 47,143 shares. Nomura Asset owns 77,759 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 10,628 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,625 shares.

