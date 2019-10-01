Davidson Investment Advisors Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.66 Million; Stock Value Declined; Holder Chemical Bank Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 12,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 107,851 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 95,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 1.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,862 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.51M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.87% or 3.59 million shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 3.05M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 54,048 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,421 shares. Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 51,596 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 1.41% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 845,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 441,500 shares. 84,212 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Whitnell reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartline Inv Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 44,182 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 236,568 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sei Invests has 236,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Momo: Buy Into Overseas Growth And Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Minerva Neurosciences, Teekay Offshore, United States Steel, Mallinckrodt – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Just OK Is Not Good Enough for a Financial Plan – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,690 shares to 213,476 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,871 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.