Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Kirr Marbach & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 448,806 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 34.93 million shares traded or 573.03% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,644 were reported by Natixis. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 10,143 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 31,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,033 were accumulated by American Intl Group. Strs Ohio holds 23,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc has 13,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 48,010 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,436 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 638,608 shares. Green Square Lc invested in 35,218 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,988 shares to 178,852 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,051 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,342 shares to 254,544 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,247 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).