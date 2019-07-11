Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Its Flowserve (FLS) Stake; Ppdai Group American Depositary Shares Each (PPDF) Shorts Increased By 10.22%

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 6,992 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 7.06%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 340,137 shares with $15.35 million value, up from 333,145 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $6.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 800,857 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation

Ppdai Group Inc American Depositary Shares Each (NYSE:PPDF) had an increase of 10.22% in short interest. PPDF's SI was 541,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.22% from 491,300 shares previously. With 426,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ppdai Group Inc American Depositary Shares Each (NYSE:PPDF)'s short sellers to cover PPDF's short positions. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.515. About 1.08M shares traded. PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) has declined 22.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Huntington Comml Bank has 1,704 shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) reported 30,767 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,362 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 36,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 0.13% or 27,858 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 426 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 921,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,601 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 25,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory holds 0.01% or 61,669 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 850 shares.

