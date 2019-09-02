Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) as Market Value Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 237,472 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 35,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 345,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, up from 310,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.13 per share. VNDA’s profit will be $3.80M for 50.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

