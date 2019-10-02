Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $5.34 Million as Share Price Declined; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Boosted by $4.24 Million Its Stake

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 168,315 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 98,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 231,186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 132,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 2.56 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 562,608 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 8,035 shares. The Iowa-based Hills Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.42% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pacifica Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 8.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 6,016 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parkwood Llc accumulated 38,490 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 296,452 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated owns 1,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group accumulated 0% or 6,009 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 42,265 shares. The California-based Check Capital Management Ca has invested 2.84% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

