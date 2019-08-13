Davidson Investment Advisors Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Trellus Management Company Stake In Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Was Has Boosted

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 51,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 67,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 234,072 shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,992 shares to 340,137 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 199,491 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 250 shares. 19,662 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 14,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 2,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 72 shares. Principal Financial Gp has 10,306 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 4,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,578 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.37% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,802 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,469 shares.

