Davidson Investment Advisors Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Raised by $328,944 as Stock Price Declined; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holder Hollencrest Securities Lifted Stake by $14.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,053 shares to 391,648 shares, valued at $46.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,086 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.05% or 378,400 shares. 8,986 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 730,185 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank owns 8,081 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Oldfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 62,100 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Parsec Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Town And Country Commercial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 1.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 10,521 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.17 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0.04% or 1,385 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,958 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.17% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp Incorporated accumulated 3,600 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,387 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 0.34% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 284,715 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 50 shares. Endowment LP invested in 6,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,433 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Northeast Consultants owns 2,100 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,641 shares. 46,824 are held by Raymond James Associate. Ent Fincl Corporation reported 9 shares. 50 are held by Ironwood Financial Ltd. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,359 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares to 57,149 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,095 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LiveRamp Shares Are On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.