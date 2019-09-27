Davidson Investment Advisors Holding in Mosaic Co (MOS) Has Upped by $2.49 Million as Shares Declined; Trigran Investments Cut Position in Purecycle (PCYO) as Share Price Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 13,197 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 358,205 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Millennium invested in 0.06% or 918,643 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 604,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,517 shares. Rr Lp holds 1.47 million shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ameriprise Financial holds 590,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 138,746 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Cibc Asset Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,212 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 302,211 shares. Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 302,710 shares. 314,372 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,493 shares to 181,753 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,960 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Nutrien Will Temporarily Idle Potash Production in Saskatchewan | INN – Investing News Network” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Shares for $49,902 were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21.

More important recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) 3.0% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2017. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.