Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding By $2.49 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 8.57% above currents $156.28 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16000 target in Friday, August 23 report. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $192.0000 185.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $180.0000 170.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $198.0000 193.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Mosaic Co (MOS) stake by 34.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 99,486 shares as Mosaic Co (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 387,023 shares with $9.69M value, up from 287,537 last quarter. Mosaic Co now has $8.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading L P has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). First Personal Svcs accumulated 0.02% or 375 shares. Israel-based Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 400 shares stake. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.08% or 100,728 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 62,947 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 98,502 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 317,863 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.04% or 927 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Community Bank Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cetera Lc accumulated 7,029 shares. 203,361 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Creative Planning invested in 46,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bankruptcy filing expected from Forever 21 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks With High Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $48.14 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

The stock increased 1.37% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 476,824 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Colrain Cap Lc stated it has 6.21% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Marco Inv Management Limited invested 0.52% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 8,903 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 237,948 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. reported 4.93 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 22,467 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6.29M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 3,853 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,518 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic has $38 highest and $2400 lowest target. $31.14’s average target is 44.77% above currents $21.51 stock price. Mosaic had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. CItigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3100 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2400 target in Friday, September 13 report.