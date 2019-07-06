Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) Stake by $2.27 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Held by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 81,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 931,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48M, up from 850,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zayo Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.10M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7,111 shares to 16,329 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,448 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0.31% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Art Lc holds 9,495 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com reported 45 shares. National Asset holds 0.11% or 1,602 shares. Sageworth invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cim Ltd Company has 4.29% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 760 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 105 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 105,297 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 517 shares. Smithfield Tru Co accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Consistently Adds to Earnings-Driven Extended-Hours Moves in Follow-On Regular Session – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: TNXP,MBRX,ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, MAC, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of stock or 28,152 shares. $1.09 million worth of stock was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) by 5,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,530 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).