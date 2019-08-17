Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Share Value Rose; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $690,228

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Answers Some Questions Zuckerberg Didn’t in Testimony; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 145,913 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 133,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.39 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares to 26,463 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,253 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

