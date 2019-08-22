Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Flowserve (FLS) Position; Neogenomics (NEO) SI Decreased By 19.87%

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) had a decrease of 19.87% in short interest. NEO’s SI was 5.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.87% from 7.08M shares previously. With 938,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO)’s short sellers to cover NEO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 147,112 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 6,992 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 340,137 shares with $15.35 million value, up from 333,145 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 123,450 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 21.54% above currents $41.96 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4700 target.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 39,448 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 14,497 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 387 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 10,914 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 101,617 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc owns 368,895 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Eagle Boston Invest has 0.5% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Logan Mngmt reported 33,979 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 2,000 shares stake. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 5,680 shares to 138,247 valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,298 shares and now owns 51,844 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1226.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is -2.91% below currents $25.75 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Raymond James maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bank Of Mellon holds 1.83 million shares. 286,160 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. American Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Legacy Prtn stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 65,923 were accumulated by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 53,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Investors holds 0.92% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 182,909 shares. C Grp Hldg A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 149,378 shares. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fred Alger Management stated it has 48,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 626,261 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parkside Bank holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio.