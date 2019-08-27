Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $379,648; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $664,298

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 95,076 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 98,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 218,293 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 579,938 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 30,305 shares to 101,155 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,678 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha reported 74,401 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management invested in 16,846 shares. Moreover, Jacobs & Company Ca has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Trust Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,450 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 9,294 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greylin Mangement Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,501 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 1.12% stake. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 469,511 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 1,663 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Epoch Partners invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust invested 0.7% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 24,893 are owned by Monetary Grp. 4,649 are held by Provident Trust. Massachusetts-based Eastern Bancshares has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gm Advisory Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Loews has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Murphy Management accumulated 72,840 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 102,078 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,296 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc owns 2,032 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.09M shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 116 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 29,467 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 115,641 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.27% or 92,465 shares in its portfolio.