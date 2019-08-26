Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Church & Dwight Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 41.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 18,642 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 26,463 shares with $6.92 million value, down from 45,105 last quarter. Intuit now has $72.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $279.18. About 954,432 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 280 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 257 reduced and sold their holdings in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 197.67 million shares, down from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Church & Dwight Co Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 22 to 20 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 79.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Reik & Co. Llc holds 36.9% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for 1.90 million shares. S&Co Inc owns 714,926 shares or 5.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 4.66% invested in the company for 111,981 shares. The Wisconsin-based Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has invested 4.51% in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 98,380 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,738 shares to 201,437 valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp stake by 13,045 shares and now owns 48,587 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $287.67’s average target is 3.04% above currents $279.18 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $280 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 6,656 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sun Life Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 2,892 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Adage Cap Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.03% or 3,205 shares. Account Management Limited Liability owns 25,449 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,981 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,010 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Management Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nomura Asset reported 0.89% stake. Iberiabank accumulated 0.64% or 21,135 shares.