Davidson Investment Advisors Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $2.29 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Devon Energy (DVN) Last Week

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 35.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 22,685 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 86,895 shares with $8.83M value, up from 64,210 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 63.71% above currents $21.99 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $37 target. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4000 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service reported 83,568 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,210 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,649 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company has 0.41% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 124,088 shares. Element Management Limited Com reported 158,400 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Regions reported 7,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 1,242 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company owns 1.22% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 437,200 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 26,500 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 1.49M shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.64 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 2.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,547 shares to 108,253 valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,420 shares and now owns 261,288 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 13.64% above currents $93.68 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. M Partners downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, May 3. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research.