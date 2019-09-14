Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $9.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Nfc Investments Holding in Mgic Investment (MTG) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.99M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 80,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, down from 86,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48 million shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 12,775 shares to 107,851 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 112,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $150.90M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.