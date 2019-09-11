Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $469,578 as Stock Value Rose; Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased Its Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 170,778 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 174,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $135.86 lastly. It is down 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 107,209 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 83,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.45 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,411 shares to 124,357 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 177,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

