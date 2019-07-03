Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Redmile Group Lifted Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake

Redmile Group Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 97.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 132,800 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 11.24%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 269,480 shares with $38.52M value, up from 136,680 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 279,941 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,053 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 391,648 shares with $46.19 million value, down from 403,701 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nomura Hldg reported 3,393 shares stake. First LP has invested 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Dimensional Fund LP reported 602,078 shares stake. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd accumulated 2,583 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fmr Llc invested 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 2,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 42,835 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc has 32,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta has 3,369 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 2,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 4.06M shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 8 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Si Bone Inc stake by 102,170 shares to 538,730 valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In stake by 24,527 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Vapotherm Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 48,192 shares to 303,474 valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,738 shares and now owns 201,437 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,382 are owned by Violich Capital Inc. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 26,513 shares. Punch, Minnesota-based fund reported 103,978 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,414 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.88% or 37,354 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh invested 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 75,084 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.67 million shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation has 7,988 shares. Dock Street Asset Management reported 30,127 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 100,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 8.57M shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 2.5% or 249,865 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qv Investors stated it has 135,019 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings.