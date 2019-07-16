Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Awm Investment Company Lifted Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding By $908,615

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 39,505 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 10.10%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 211,246 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 171,741 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $805.37 million valuation. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 529,072 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 11.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 35,669 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 345,976 shares with $22.49 million value, up from 310,307 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 2.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Hovenier Peter also sold $237,750 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Hagan David sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350.

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Biofrontera Ag (Germany) stake by 2.16M shares to 7.43 million valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) stake by 54,236 shares and now owns 65,764 shares. Oomainc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 14,065 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1,922 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 8,329 shares. Parametric Associates invested in 222,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 512,876 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 47,722 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 13,724 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Moreover, Moody State Bank Division has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 122,360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 13,662 shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 167% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Freedom Mobile Keeps Growing: Medicine Hat Residents Now Have Access to Affordable Wireless Plans and Even More Data – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Sunday, March 17 report. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) stake by 5,905 shares to 5,530 valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,260 shares and now owns 321,177 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.