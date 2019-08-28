Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Holding By $1.03 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.92M shares with $816.20M value, down from 6.98M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 5.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 12.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 27,890 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 255,337 shares with $9.48 million value, up from 227,447 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 0.61% or 13,800 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 1.16% or 24,361 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 825,995 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.68% or 59,474 shares. Segment Wealth Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,165 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca reported 6,842 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 153,000 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 38,690 shares. 17.98M are held by Aqr Cap Management Llc. Staley Cap Advisers holds 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 670,067 shares. Murphy Capital Inc reported 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Ww Invsts stated it has 189.07M shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,128 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.39% above currents $134.86 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,371 are held by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 3.36M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associates holds 59,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 238,199 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 112,998 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 145,204 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 20,058 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 82,413 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 249,804 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 7.73 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.10% above currents $40 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. Shares for $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.