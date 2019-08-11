Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lifted Cubesmart (CUBE) Position by $1.54 Million as Market Value Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Thor Inds (THO) Holding by $527,744

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 58,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 50,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 791,109 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.77M shares traded or 43.14% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,106 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 28,445 shares. Bokf Na holds 13,033 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 12,218 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 48,332 shares. 450 were reported by Captrust. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 6,515 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 110,724 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc reported 5,625 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 219,893 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 4,998 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc. Arizona State Retirement owns 37,562 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.07% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares to 185,246 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,076 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR).

