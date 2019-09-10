Davidson Investment Advisors Has Increased By $1.53 Million Its American Campus Cmnt (ACC) Position; Basswood Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 26,859 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 366,000 shares with $15.45 million value, up from 339,141 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 8.77M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley posts record first quarter profit; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017; 18/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Nafta Risks Still Lie Mostly in Mexico Peso; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives

Davidson Investment Advisors increased American Campus Cmnt (ACC) stake by 18.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 32,554 shares as American Campus Cmnt (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 205,714 shares with $9.79 million value, up from 173,160 last quarter. American Campus Cmnt now has $6.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 465,267 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9.24M shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 789,427 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 3.97 million shares. Hourglass Cap Llc has 2.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 20,775 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 13,786 shares or 0.41% of the stock. At Fincl Bank owns 30,617 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited holds 15,654 shares. Quantbot LP accumulated 95,243 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 76,868 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtn stated it has 0.79% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 760,857 shares to 306,684 valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) stake by 144,680 shares and now owns 293,171 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 48,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.72M shares. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 12,149 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 766,518 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). American Assets Mgmt Llc holds 12,000 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 261 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 70 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 19,492 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 3,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap owns 10.64M shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,849 shares to 170,778 valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,260 shares and now owns 321,177 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.