Davidson Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $2.83 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 38.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 149,055 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 240,101 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 389,156 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.45M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 1,675 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 40,653 shares with $10.15 million value, down from 42,328 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 42,061 shares to 1.41M valued at $39.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 115,987 shares and now owns 620,151 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $29.30’s average target is 83.70% above currents $15.95 stock price. Parsley Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 was made by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 44,000 are owned by Teton Advsrs. 14,172 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.07% or 360,390 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 7.51M shares. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 74,133 shares. 27,700 were accumulated by Denali Advsrs Llc. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 36,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 871,628 shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dupont Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 399,290 shares. 979,558 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial holds 0.52% or 10,939 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 417,886 shares. Moreover, Rmb Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 68,843 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 502,606 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,073 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 815 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 240 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,263 were accumulated by Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 59,301 shares. 28,401 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company owns 13,616 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,738 shares to 201,437 valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 6,992 shares and now owns 340,137 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) was raised too.

