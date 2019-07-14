Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position By $1.25 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 56.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc acquired 3,284 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc holds 9,110 shares with $3.48 million value, up from 5,826 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,966 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 95,076 shares with $12.25M value, down from 98,042 last quarter. United Technologies now has $115.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 22,685 shares to 86,895 valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Campus Cmnt (NYSE:ACC) stake by 32,554 shares and now owns 205,714 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 650 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 15.31 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 18.94M shares. Trustco Bank N Y holds 2.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 18,286 shares. 5,432 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 437,702 shares. First Personal Service holds 4,542 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiera Cap reported 3.55M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 1,932 shares. Security National Co owns 30,447 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il reported 9,197 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Company holds 11,498 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 110,874 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 33,635 shares to 20,265 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 163,931 shares and now owns 171,423 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Germain D J Inc reported 4,016 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 231,867 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adirondack reported 1.11% stake. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 1,280 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 28,378 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communications accumulated 3,050 shares. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,529 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset holds 4,281 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Ltd has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 141,872 are owned by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 3,585 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

