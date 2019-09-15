Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position; Voxeljet AG American Depositary Shares Each Repre (VJET) SI Decreased By 4.72%

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 17,585 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 696,379 shares with $15.82 million value, down from 713,964 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr now has $6.87 billion valuation. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY

Voxeljet AG American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:VJET) had a decrease of 4.72% in short interest. VJET's SI was 306,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.72% from 321,900 shares previously. With 28,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Voxeljet AG American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:VJET)'s short sellers to cover VJET's short positions. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 143,645 shares traded or 416.95% up from the average. voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) has declined 42.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Bancorporation holds 50,117 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 10,776 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 1.84M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,250 were reported by Barrett Asset Management. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,075 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.34M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mackenzie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Next Finance Gp owns 3,845 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 2,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 28,745 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp reported 27,674 shares stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0.01% stake. Sequoia Finance Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,563 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Prtn holds 0.07% or 41,037 shares.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire" on August 19, 2019

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.73 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.07 million. The Company’s 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Systems and Services.