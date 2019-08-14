Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $537,240; As F M C (FMC) Stock Value Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered by $53.64 Million Its Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 321,177 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88M, down from 328,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 5.65 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 384,383 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,890 shares to 255,337 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Utah Retirement holds 228,139 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 8.74M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares has 121,321 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Force Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.12% stake. Olstein Cap LP holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 49,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 27,340 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Princeton Strategies Group Ltd holds 13,097 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Markel Corp has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisor Prtn Ltd owns 29,821 shares. Washington Company has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 72,704 shares. Hamel Associate invested 1.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 11,576 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 431,479 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 1,900 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Putnam Investments Ltd Co invested in 72,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.09% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Automobile Association accumulated 43,795 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 30,965 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 22,460 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Shell Asset has 173,307 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).