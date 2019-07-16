Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Chevron (CVX) Stake By $420,660; Cannabis Science (CBIS) Has NaN Sentiment

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment NaN in Q1 2019. It’s in 2018Q4. The ratio [12345], as 1 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 1 sold and reduced their stock positions in Cannabis Science Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 389,180 shares, up from 242,180 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,420 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 261,288 shares with $32.19 million value, down from 264,708 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $238.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 1.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsrs has 0.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,982 shares. 36,968 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cumberland Prtn stated it has 16,893 shares. Tcw Group reported 1.28M shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 311,743 are held by Shell Asset. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 2.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 89,693 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine Investment Limited Liability reported 2.45 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc owns 27,580 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Barnett And Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,450 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Snow Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,998 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 209,086 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.40 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 6,992 shares to 340,137 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 53,681 shares and now owns 233,769 shares. Cigna Corp was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.13 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

