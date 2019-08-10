Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $417,075 as Market Valuation Rose; P-A-W Capital Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) Has Boosted by $560,000

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 390,146 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 40,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 42,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Washington owns 1.02M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 16,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Mgmt holds 60,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 222,771 shares. 790,483 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Trellus Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.7% or 89,000 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 600,501 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Run Cap Lp has invested 1.77% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 103,005 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 89,543 shares stake. Paw Cap stated it has 320,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sky Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,015 shares. Sfe Counsel has 2.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,081 shares. Kj Harrison & has invested 1.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). North Star Management Corp holds 177 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc accumulated 20,930 shares. Fruth Inv Management owns 1,140 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3.12% or 21,327 shares. Lincoln has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,526 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). King Luther Mngmt reported 159,166 shares stake. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westchester Cap Management holds 36,876 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 0.05% stake.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,379 shares to 138,896 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).