Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding; Tctc Holdings Decreased By $3.55 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 9,218 shares as Gildan Activewear (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 239,390 shares with $8.61M value, down from 248,608 last quarter. Gildan Activewear now has $7.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 252,755 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 39.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 34,370 shares with $5.49M value, down from 56,670 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 14,411 shares to 124,357 valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 6,992 shares and now owns 340,137 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear has $4000 highest and $34 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 1.38% above currents $36.17 stock price. Gildan Activewear had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) rating on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.08% above currents $167.02 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, August 1 report.