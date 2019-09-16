Davidson Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM); Verizon Communicatons (VZ) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatons (VZ) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 158,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 170,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communicatons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 6.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 112,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 941,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, up from 829,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 973,535 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa stated it has 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 97,698 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,444 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 18,775 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Limited invested in 14,970 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,042 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt reported 14,032 shares. Penbrook Limited Co holds 1.95% or 31,749 shares. Windward Mgmt Co Ca stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nottingham Advsrs owns 6,139 shares. Rampart Investment Management reported 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brave Asset Management reported 11,470 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 20,366 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 11,441 shares. Amer Bancorp has 136,998 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 12,482 shares to 74,025 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 46,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,491 shares to 524,036 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,073 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).