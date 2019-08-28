Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $328,944 as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $835,289

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 13.58M shares traded or 136.23% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.58. About 1.85 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,288 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,288 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).