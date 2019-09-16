Davidson D A & Company Increased Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $997,444; Winslow Evans & Crocker Position in Covanta Hldg (CVA) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 600,441 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 29,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, up from 24,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 595,124 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,750 were reported by Appleton Prtn Ma. 1,900 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Prudential Fincl accumulated 153,710 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,040 shares. 18,792 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa owns 27,369 shares. Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 3,265 shares. Provise Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 19,322 shares stake. 110 were accumulated by Nuwave Management Ltd Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 9,816 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 1,442 shares. Btr Incorporated reported 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Condor Management reported 6,534 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 50,771 shares to 11,455 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 18,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,012 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,500 shares to 8,758 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,998 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).