Davidson D A & Company Has Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; Western Un Co Com (WU) Market Valuation Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 8,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 66,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 58,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 1.32M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares to 67,082 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 125,626 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,596 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 125,343 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 59,917 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 852,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 38,696 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Van Eck accumulated 2.87M shares. James Invest Rech has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 89,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 26,854 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 34,323 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Atria Invs Lc holds 14,554 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Anchor Cap Advsr reported 850,217 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 691,209 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,522 shares to 464,684 shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 12,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,502 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,329 shares. New England Rech Mngmt reported 5,337 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 615,507 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 240,475 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 9,390 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 76,323 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 5.68M shares stake. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Com Inc holds 40,391 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 12,447 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.42% or 61,736 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 202,799 shares. 2,091 are owned by Cim Ltd Liability Com. Sol Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

