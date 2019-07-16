Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $552,195 as Shares Rose; Wade G W & Continues to Hold Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 154,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.97 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 5,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 35,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 2.14 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares to 71,798 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger owns 202 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 342,950 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 60,705 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 427,173 shares. 16,084 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,000 shares. Somerset Trust Co has 20,342 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 23,755 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 4,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Foothills Asset owns 16,048 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,641 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 32,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence reported 20,017 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.24 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs invested in 0.12% or 4,955 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 210,486 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 155,829 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 836,719 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability reported 25,150 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Company invested in 2,870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allen Invest Management, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 36,270 shares. Burney Communication reported 164,031 shares stake. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Covington stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boys Arnold And Co holds 468,919 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 6,601 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 25,002 shares to 120,774 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 44,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).