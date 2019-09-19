Davidson D A & Company Raised Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake; Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shorts Up By 0.49%

Davidson D A & Company increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 10,907 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 55,606 shares with $3.56M value, up from 44,699 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 66,490 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. UFAB’s SI was 101,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 101,100 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s short sellers to cover UFAB’s short positions. The SI to Unique Fabricating Inc’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 650 shares traded. Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) has declined 70.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UFAB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Unique Fabricating Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFAB); 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Rev $181M-$185M; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC UFAB.A FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Unique Fabricating; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $20M-$21M; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 REV BETWEEN $181 MLN TO $185 MLN; 08/03/2018 Unique Fabricating 4Q EPS 21c

Another recent and important Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Unique Fabricating, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and makes multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company has market cap of $24.45 million. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 104,557 shares to 505,488 valued at $42.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 906 shares and now owns 1,629 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

