Davidson D A & Company Stake in Home Depot (HD) Boosted by $2.12 Million; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $37.89 Million

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 11,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, up from 69,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.01. About 1.48M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.46. About 1.84 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 437.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. $16,944 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,090 shares to 1,549 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Med Reit Inc by 86,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,272 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

