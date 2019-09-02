Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investment has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 12.83% above currents $12.63 stock price. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TWO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of TWO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. See Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $13.5000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Davidson D A & Company increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 10,704 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 55,672 shares with $7.44 million value, up from 44,968 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $65.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING

Davidson D A & Company decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 6,098 shares to 24,370 valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 18,542 shares and now owns 169,716 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 427,401 shares. Moreover, Cadinha & Communications Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,225 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.2% or 16,250 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 22,120 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,738 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 241,136 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 15,097 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 2,026 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Laurion Cap LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 26,433 shares. S R Schill Associate holds 0.12% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley has 3,022 shares. 126,465 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 117 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Bell Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 1.54% above currents $119 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $74,476 activity. 5,600 shares valued at $74,476 were bought by Hammond Karen on Thursday, August 22.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 3.85M shares traded or 37.78% up from the average. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire CYS Investments, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates CYS Investments, Inc. Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,826 shares or 107.56% more from 30,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) for 12,850 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru, a Florida-based fund reported 1,163 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 17,900 shares or 0% of the stock.