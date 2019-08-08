Davidson D A & Company Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Lowered by $436,800; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $652,080

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 425,315 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 428,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.58M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 82,313 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,746 shares. Harvey Invest Co Limited owns 105,752 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co stated it has 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.91% or 2.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 283,770 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 7.49 million shares. Acg Wealth owns 14,380 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,667 shares. West Oak Limited has 14,955 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 200,728 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 209,988 shares. Eastern Bancorp accumulated 139,820 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt owns 8.19 million shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 1.35% or 83,406 shares in its portfolio.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,927 shares to 105,533 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 17,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Important Is Frito-Lay For PepsiCo’s Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealthcare Awarding $1.1 Million to Northeast Ohio Nonprofits to Help Address Social Determinants of Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,310 shares to 6,680 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).