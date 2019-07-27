Davidson D A & Company Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Position in Yandex N V (YNDX)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 37,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,749 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.00M, up from 668,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 28,727 shares to 64,965 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,575 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown stated it has 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot Investments holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,073 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,967 are held by Dillon Associate. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd accumulated 32,007 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Oh reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Com Of Oklahoma invested in 294,276 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.29M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Natl Oh holds 416,644 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. At Commercial Bank stated it has 37,296 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 65 shares. Sns Financial Gru Ltd owns 20,036 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept invested in 2.65% or 76,743 shares. Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated owns 1.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64 million shares.