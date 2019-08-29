Davidson D A & Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) as Stock Value Rose; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.56. About 415,611 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 23,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 18,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 382,713 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Waddell & Reed Finance reported 184,562 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 10,243 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 18 shares. 2,631 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Lc. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 82,642 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ameriprise Fincl reported 136,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,320 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 305,790 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.05M shares. 866,600 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,375 shares to 37,575 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.88 million for 10.62 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).