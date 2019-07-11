Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered By $1.06 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Shorts at Pingtan Marine Enterprise LTD. – Ordinary Shares (PME) Lowered By 7.38%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PME) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. PME’s SI was 95,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 103,000 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Pingtan Marine Enterprise LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PME)’s short sellers to cover PME’s short positions. The SI to Pingtan Marine Enterprise LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.28%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 1,518 shares traded. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) has declined 36.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PME News: 16/04/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO RECEIVED APPROVAL DATED APRIL 2 FROM MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS OF CHINA; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 31/05/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise CEO Intends to Continue to Purchase Ordinary Shrs of Pingtan; 09/04/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise Expects to Significantly Increase Its Current Production Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ZHONGFU STRAITS PINGTAN DEVELOPMENT 000592.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT TO SIGN AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER TOURISM FIRM TO SINOER MEN’S WEAR FOR 385.1 MLN YUAN; 14/03/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/05/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise 1Q EPS 1c; 17/04/2018 – Pingtan Marine Enterprise Announces Official Launching of Modification and Rebuilding for 27 Fishing Vessels; 14/03/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD QTRLY SHR $0.06

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company has market cap of $191.71 million. The firm harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

More notable recent Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives Special Recognition for European Growth, Healthcare Enterprise and Women Entrepreneurship – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXEL Industries is to restructure its agricultural spraying business – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ERYTECH Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Eryaspase in TNBC – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ERYTECH Announces Opening of Operations at its New Princeton, NJ GMP Manufacturing Facility – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 29.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “In-Line”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

