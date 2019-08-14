Davidson D A & Company Position In Clorox Co Del (CLX) Was Has Increased; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 15,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 13,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 820,111 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 2,040 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 25,191 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 67 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 8,399 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc stated it has 1,405 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Rockland Trust Commerce has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,344 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 685,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 50,739 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.55% or 368,200 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas Associates stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pinnacle Associate reported 24,344 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 64,573 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.53% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 94,000 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,071 shares to 8,734 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

