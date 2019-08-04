Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $835,000 as Market Value Declined

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 16,592 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 27,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 14.13 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 157,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86 million, up from 149,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 115,814 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 59.14 million shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 9,361 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Art Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.04% or 238,775 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 181,708 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc stated it has 85,721 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 149,984 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 73,071 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3,355 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 6,176 shares. 23,550 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability. Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,006 shares to 221,293 shares, valued at $53.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Sin Stocks to Buy That Are Trading at Bargain Prices – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.