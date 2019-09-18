Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position as Stock Rose; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 143,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, up from 140,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.58. About 5.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS CANCEL PLANNED FRIDAY BRATISLAVA DEMONSTRATION AFTER NEW CABINET APPOINTED – PROTESTERS’ FACEBOOK PAGE; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 12,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 202,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04M, down from 215,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,631 shares to 81,896 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has 2,091 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fin Advisory Service holds 4,572 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.73% or 303,632 shares. New York-based Hitchwood LP has invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kbc Nv owns 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 726,543 shares. Ulysses Lc accumulated 25,000 shares. Platinum Invest accumulated 2.20 million shares or 10% of the stock. Paragon Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests owns 9,579 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 95,486 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,166 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 4,729 shares. Becker Management, Oregon-based fund reported 3,426 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 6,603 shares to 93,411 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 8,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.57 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

