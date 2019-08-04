Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Oz Management LP Lowered Its Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Position

Davidson D A & Company decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,640 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 425,315 shares with $51.28 million value, down from 428,955 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Oz Management Lp decreased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) stake by 57.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Oz Management Lp holds 73,700 shares with $899,000 value, down from 173,100 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc now has $198.60 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 603,593 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 1.43M shares to 1.49M valued at $417.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co (Put) stake by 65,700 shares and now owns 86,700 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19.

Davidson D A & Company increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 3,433 shares to 19,416 valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,764 shares and now owns 73,523 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.