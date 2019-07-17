Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed By $307,296 Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding; Oarsman Capital Has Cut Arrow Electronics (ARW) Position By $596,750

Davidson D A & Company decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 2,134 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 82,614 shares with $11.93 million value, down from 84,748 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 447,978 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 15.36%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 7,757 shares with $598,000 value, down from 15,507 last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 304,440 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,973 are held by Bbva Compass Savings Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 42,623 shares. Pggm Invests holds 88,894 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 56,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp owns 53,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,490 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 50,805 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 0.04% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 2,540 shares. James Research accumulated 127,971 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,319 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 16,120 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 4,620 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 279 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) stake by 32,149 shares to 184,629 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) stake by 12,820 shares and now owns 87,719 shares. Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) was raised too.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43M for 8.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 129.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,385 shares to 88,679 valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 51,218 shares and now owns 122,370 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 18,689 shares stake. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 0.26% or 20,790 shares. 1,410 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 14,887 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 2,701 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Lc holds 516,602 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 31,015 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,660 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 5,658 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Comm Limited accumulated 0.18% or 200 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Connecticut-based Lone Pine Capital Lc has invested 3.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 32,121 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 23 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Monday, February 25 report. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Evercore maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

