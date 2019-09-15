Davidson D A & Company Increased General Dynamics (GD) Position By $750,426; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Nucor (NUE) Position By $5.65 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 102,764 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 474,419 shares with $26.15M value, up from 371,655 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE

Davidson D A & Company increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 4,146 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 46,596 shares with $8.47M value, up from 42,450 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $54.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 1.05 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is 0.94% above currents $189.96 stock price. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings.