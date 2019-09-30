Davidson D A & Company Decreased Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $4.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Stake by $405,560; Stock Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 152,686 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 162,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 5.02 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 81.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 50,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 11,455 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 62,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 462,430 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,078 shares to 23,518 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 54,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Group to Postpone Investor Day on October 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Snap Announces New Slate of Snap Originals, Premium Mobile Shows Created Exclusively for Snapchat – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Commerce has invested 0.24% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 108,458 shares stake. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Fincl In invested in 0.02% or 205 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 461,181 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,912 shares. 15,463 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,905 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10,557 are owned by Advisor Llc. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 50 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 855 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 199 shares. First Personal has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 817 shares.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline.Com Inc by 10,646 shares to 99,369 shares, valued at $186.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 119,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.