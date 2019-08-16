Davidson D A & Company Has Increased Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Declined; Jana Partners Has Cut Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding by $114.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 230,926 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 211,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 712,386 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Republic Intll reported 598,000 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.86% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Griffin Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 211,477 shares. New England Research & Management Inc holds 33,737 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd reported 4,444 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The New York-based Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Putnam Limited Liability reported 1.31M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company owns 18,115 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boltwood Management holds 0.66% or 21,226 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 0.11% or 15,036 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 365,174 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru holds 36,691 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 251,333 shares to 405,686 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,121 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips’ share repurchases – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Delcath Systems Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.09% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 47,308 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 48,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 178 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 8.40 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 138,255 shares. Eqis Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 6,633 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.51% or 2.67M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,496 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 10,325 shares. 131,801 are owned by Raymond James.